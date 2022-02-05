Bibb County jail inmate escapes Macon hospital

Deputies are searching for 20-year- old Ha’Keem Barrett.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an escaped inmate who fled from Atrium Health Navicent in Macon.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 20-year- old Ha’Keem Barrett left the hospital around 4:00 Friday night. Deputies say Barrett was at the hospital for a medical issue, and he became sick in his hospital room. While using the restroom, deputies say Barrett climbed through the ceiling and made his way to an adjacent hallway. He then fled and was last seen running toward High Street.

Barrett is around 5 feet 10 inches and weighs approximately 175 lbs. He has a “dreadlock” hairstyle. And he was last seen wearing a white “long john” shirt, white boxers shorts, and white socks.

Barrett was in jail for Armed Robbery and Aggravated Assault charges. Additional charges will be issued in reference to Barrett fleeing from the hospital.

Anyone with information in reference to the location of Barrett is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or you can call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.