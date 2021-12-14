Bibb County Investigators searching for missing elderly man

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Investigators are asking for your help to find a missing elderly man.

It was reported 78-year-old James Dumas went to his dialysis appointment on Thursday, December 9. Dumas was then later dropped off at his home on Sheridan Drive.

On Friday, family members went to Dumas’ home, but he was not there. He has medical issues that require treatment and medication.

Dumas is around six feet tall and weighs approximately one hundred, sixty-five pounds. He was possibly wearing a royal blue “LA” hat and he also had on a camouflage or a black jacket with jeans and black colored sneakers.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of James Dumas is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.