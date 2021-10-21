Bibb County high schools surpass 80 percent graduation rate

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – For the first time in at least a decade, the Bibb County School District’s high school graduation rate has surpassed 80 percent. The Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE) released data Thursday morning showing the district’s overall rate for 2021 is 80.67 percent. This is up from an overall District graduation rate of 51.30 percent in 2011 and 76.1 percent in 2020.

“Bibb County, like the rest of the state and nation, has really been thrown for a loop because of COVID-19,” said Superintendent Dr. Curtis Jones. “One of the goals we set early was to get to a graduation rate of 90 percent by the year 2025, and COVID-19 helped kick us off that path. This year, I am thrilled we are back on path.”

Dr. Jones goes on to say four of the six district high schools have graduation rates above 80 percent as well. This includes Central (85.47%), Howard (85.44%), Northeast (81.72%) and Rutland (81.36%).

The other two schools saw gains compared to last year. This includes Southwest moving from 67.8% in 2020 to 74.27% in 2021. Westside saw a graduation rate of 75.00% in 2021 compared to 70.7% in 2020.

“I am thrilled, I am excited, and it shows the hard work students, teachers and staff have put in place to make education better in Bibb County. Congratulations to all,” said Dr. Jones.

WATCH: Video of Dr. Jones graduation rate announcement.