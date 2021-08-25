Bibb County gas station burglary; suspect unidentified

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect connected to a commercial burglary case from early Wednesday, August 25, 2021.

According to the release, a male individual used an object to pry through the front glass window of the Marathon Gas Station on Mercer University Drive around 2:15 a.m. The suspect took an unknown number of cigarette cartons from the inside of the gas station and was last seen leaving the area on foot in an unknown direction.

The release describes the suspect as a black male wearing a black t-shirt, dark pants, a light blue face mask, and a black head covering that is possibly a shirt.

Anyone with information on the location or identity of this suspect in this ongoing investigation is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500, or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.