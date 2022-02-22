Bibb County Board of Education looks for community input as search for new Superintendent continues

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Board of Education has given an update on its search for a new superintendent to replace Dr. Curtis Jones, who is retiring at the end of June.

The district says it’s received 33 applications, 16 of those candidates being from Georgia. The Georgia School Boards Association is helping board members review those applications.

Now, the GSBA is looking for community feedback and public input in order to find out who should be the district’s next superintendent. If you’re interested in sharing your thoughts concerning who the next superintendent of Bibb County Schools, you can find the survey here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/D578JLH

Board President, Dr. Thelma D. Dillard said, “The Bibb County Board of Education is committed to the process of finding the best candidate to serve as our next Superintendent,” and, “It’s important to the Board members that we take our time and do due diligence in the search for a strong leader who will uphold our District’s values, display a commitment to climate and culture, and continue leading the work necessary for our students to excel and become model citizens.”