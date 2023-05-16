Bibb County Athletic Department hosts Inaugural BIBBSPY Awards
Bibb County Athletic Director Kevin Grooms plans to have the BIBBSPY as an annual event.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Athletics Department hosted the BIBBSPY Awards, a new annual event aimed at honoring the accomplishments of student-athletes both on and off the field. According to Bibb County Athletic Director Kevin Grooms, the awards recognize athletes who display the core values of stewardship, scholarship, and sportsmanship.
Grooms was inspired by the ESPYs and decided to create a similar event for Bibb County athletes, hence the name BIBBSPY.
“Well, it was my vision. I always did something on the high school level, but I always wanted to do something on the district level, so I was just thinking, thinking, thinking through what would be appropriate for the student-athletes. And that’s where we came up with the ESPY theme, but then we called it BIBBSPY,” said Grooms.
Grooms also confirmed that the BIBBSPY Awards will be an annual event.
Below are the winners for each category.
Football Offensive Player of the Year: Nick Woodford, Northeast
Football Defensive Player of the Year: DonJuan Mcgee, Westside
Cheerleader of the Year: McKenzie Scott, Rutland
Girls’ Flag Football Player of the Year: Danielle Roberson, Westside
Girls’ Cross Country Athlete of the Year: Jazlyn Johnson, Central
Boys’ Cross Country Athlete of the Year: Cameron Rembert, Westside
Softball Player of the Year: Ciara Passmore, Rutland
Volleyball Player of the Year: Tayelor Davis, Central
Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year: Taliah Grier, Central
Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year: Daveon Henderson, Westside
Girls’ Wrestler of the Year: Tzipporah Bullock, Central
Boys’ Wrestler of the Year: Jalen Darden, Central
Girls’ Tennis Player of the Year: Kayla Bivens, Westside
Boys’ Tennis Player of the Year: Volodymyr Zhuravlov
Girls’ Soccer Player of the Year: Kaila Lucas, Westside
Boys’ Soccer Player of the Year: Ronald Christian, Howard
Girls’ Track and Field Athlete of the Year: Tayelor Davis, Central
Boys’ Track and Field Athlete of the Year: Michael Horton III. Westside
Baseball Player of the Year: Marshawn Harvey, Westside
Girl’s Golfer of the Year: Bethany Woods, Rutland
Boys’ Golfer of the Year: John Luke Edwards, Rutland
Sportsmanship of the Year: Howard Cheer Team
Scholarship of the Year: Rutland Golf Team
Stewards of the Year: Rutland Softball Team
Girls’ Scholar Athlete of the Year: Ja’Miya Chappell, Central
Boys’ Scholar Athlete of the Year: Joshua Moore, Rutland
Bibb County Girl Athlete of the Year: Ciara Passmore, Rutland
Bibb County Boy Athlete of the Year: Neico Sandifer, Rutland
Female Coach of the Year- Tamara Bolston-Williams, Central Girls’ Basketball
Male Coach of the Year- Joshua Grube, Westside Boys’ Basketball and Girls’ Flag Football
Middle School Athletic Director of the Year: Jennifer Raymond, Miller Fine Arts Magnet School
High School Athletic Director of the Year: Andre Taylor, Central