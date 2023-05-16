Bibb County Athletic Department hosts Inaugural BIBBSPY Awards

Bibb County Athletic Director Kevin Grooms plans to have the BIBBSPY as an annual event.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Athletics Department hosted the BIBBSPY Awards, a new annual event aimed at honoring the accomplishments of student-athletes both on and off the field. According to Bibb County Athletic Director Kevin Grooms, the awards recognize athletes who display the core values of stewardship, scholarship, and sportsmanship.

Grooms was inspired by the ESPYs and decided to create a similar event for Bibb County athletes, hence the name BIBBSPY.

“Well, it was my vision. I always did something on the high school level, but I always wanted to do something on the district level, so I was just thinking, thinking, thinking through what would be appropriate for the student-athletes. And that’s where we came up with the ESPY theme, but then we called it BIBBSPY,” said Grooms.

Grooms also confirmed that the BIBBSPY Awards will be an annual event.

Below are the winners for each category.

Football Offensive Player of the Year: Nick Woodford, Northeast

Football Defensive Player of the Year: DonJuan Mcgee, Westside

Cheerleader of the Year: McKenzie Scott, Rutland

Girls’ Flag Football Player of the Year: Danielle Roberson, Westside

Girls’ Cross Country Athlete of the Year: Jazlyn Johnson, Central

Boys’ Cross Country Athlete of the Year: Cameron Rembert, Westside

Softball Player of the Year: Ciara Passmore, Rutland

Volleyball Player of the Year: Tayelor Davis, Central

Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year: Taliah Grier, Central

Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year: Daveon Henderson, Westside

Girls’ Wrestler of the Year: Tzipporah Bullock, Central

Boys’ Wrestler of the Year: Jalen Darden, Central

Girls’ Tennis Player of the Year: Kayla Bivens, Westside

Boys’ Tennis Player of the Year: Volodymyr Zhuravlov

Girls’ Soccer Player of the Year: Kaila Lucas, Westside

Boys’ Soccer Player of the Year: Ronald Christian, Howard

Girls’ Track and Field Athlete of the Year: Tayelor Davis, Central

Boys’ Track and Field Athlete of the Year: Michael Horton III. Westside

Baseball Player of the Year: Marshawn Harvey, Westside

Girl’s Golfer of the Year: Bethany Woods, Rutland

Boys’ Golfer of the Year: John Luke Edwards, Rutland

Sportsmanship of the Year: Howard Cheer Team

Scholarship of the Year: Rutland Golf Team

Stewards of the Year: Rutland Softball Team

Girls’ Scholar Athlete of the Year: Ja’Miya Chappell, Central

Boys’ Scholar Athlete of the Year: Joshua Moore, Rutland

Bibb County Girl Athlete of the Year: Ciara Passmore, Rutland

Bibb County Boy Athlete of the Year: Neico Sandifer, Rutland

Female Coach of the Year- Tamara Bolston-Williams, Central Girls’ Basketball

Male Coach of the Year- Joshua Grube, Westside Boys’ Basketball and Girls’ Flag Football

Middle School Athletic Director of the Year: Jennifer Raymond, Miller Fine Arts Magnet School

High School Athletic Director of the Year: Andre Taylor, Central