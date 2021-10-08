Bibb Coroner reports body found in woods near Schools transportation site

UPDATE: Coroner Jones told 41NBC reporter Ariel Schiller that the body discovered was that of a white male who looks to be in his 40’s. Jones said the man had no form of identification on him.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones told 41NBC Friday afternoon that a dead body had been found in the area.

According to Jones, the body was found around 1:45 p.m. in the woods behind the Bibb County School’s transportation site, otherwise known as a bus barn, near Roff Avenue.

Jones says that the identity and cause of death is still unknown as the investigation is ongoing.

Stay with 41NBC for more updates on this developing story.