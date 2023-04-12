Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital raises awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month with blue pinwheels

Atrium Health Navicent Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital is using blue pinwheels to raise awareness of Child Abuse Prevention Month.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Atrium Health Navicent Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital is using blue pinwheels to raise awareness of Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The pinwheel garden, located outside the children’s hospital, is a visual reminder of childhood innocence and freedom, and will remain there throughout April.

“Just a visual reminder and shows that childhood should be free and happy and so this is just something that shows that even though kids may go through things, there are people to support them and they can blossom,” child abuse pediatrician Dr. Yameika Head said.

Prior to a ceremony on Wednesday, the mayor’s office presented a proclamation officially declaring April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in Bibb County.

According to Atrium Health Navicent, 1 in 10 children experience some form of sexual abuse before their 18th birthday.

The pinwheel is used because it’s a simple reminder of childhood innocence.