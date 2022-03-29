Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital names ambassadors

The Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital named Josiah and Jonas Seabrooks its Children's Miracle Network Champions for Middle Georgia.

Josiah (left) Jonas (middle) standing with their mother Kimberly Seabrooks (Right)

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital named Josiah and Jonas Seabrooks its Children’s Miracle Network Champions for Middle Georgia.

Josiah and Jonas were born prematurely at the Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital eight years ago.

While in the NICU, Jonas developed an intestinal disease that would lead to him having 55 centimeters of his small intestine removed.

Eight years later, Jonas and Josiah are healthy elementary students who enjoy playing soccer.

Their mother, Kimberly Seabrooks, spoke about how the staff at the Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital kept her informed through the whole process.

“They kept us updated with any new medications, antibiotics anything he needed,” she said. “They would definitely keep us informed. The nurse practitioners, the whole team, when I tell you they worked together as a team, and they have one common goal and that’s to get your kid home and get them home safely.”

Josiah and Jonas will serve as children’s hospital ambassadors for the year.