Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital celebrates third birthday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Atrium Health Navicent Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital (BKOCH) is celebrating three years of helping children within the Macon-Bibb community. Since opening it’s doors in Feb. 25, 2019, BKOCH has been the only dedicated pediatric hospital in central and south Georgia and has strived to enhance the lives of children through excellent patient care.

Some of their major accomplishments within the past year has included treating children who have suffered from COVID-19 and other infectious diseases, as well as focusing on providing efficient services to patients and their families. Atrium Health Navicent also bettered it’s partnership with Bibb County schools through the “School House Health” program, which has provided training, personal protective equipment and school nurses who help keep students healthy and able to learn. The children’s hospital has been accredited through the Children’s Oncology Group, as well as for the Child Life Internship Program from the Association of Child Life Professionals.

Since 2021, the hospital has been able to provide care to 16,846 patients that visited the pediatric emergency center, a record high since the facility’s opening. Along with this comes an equally high record of more than 1,200 pediatric critical care visits.

Atrium Health Navient President and CEO Delvecchio Finley had this to say, concerning the center’s 3rd year of service:

“Atrium Health Navicent Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital is constantly innovating to provide the very best care to young patients, expanding access close to home … We are thankful for the community’s philanthropy and support, and for our teammates who work daily to make our children’s hospital a beacon of hope for families across central and south Georgia.”

For more information about Atrium Health Navicent Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital, or for help finding a doctor, visit childrenshospitalnh.org.