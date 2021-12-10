Beverly Knight Children’s Hospital receives toy donation from BCSO

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The Holiday season is in full swing at Atrium Health Navicent’s Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital. Many children at the hospital will be spending Christmas a little different than what they’re used to, so the Bibb County Sheriff’s office wants to make sure Santa hasn’t forgotten them.

“We bring toys to the children’s hospital for the kids that are going to be here during the holiday season. We get these toys from our officers and staff down at the sheriff’s office, plus some community members,” says Sheriff David Davis.

Each year in December, the Sheriff’s Office takes time to deliver Christmas cheer. The toys they deliver are then taken to the Holly Jolly Shoppe, which was created by the hospital about four years ago.

Ellen Johnson, President of the Navicent Health Foundation, says it was created as a way to provide children with happiness all year long.

“They’re used for distraction purposes and for therapeutic play, as a child is having a procedure done or uncomfortable, anytime a toy can be brought in to the room and the child’s given the toy to play with, you know it helps.”

Heather Trescott is a Certified Child Specialist who works closely with those children. She says they try to make every child feel normal, because they won’t get to see Santa.

“To see they’re eyes just light up and they’re so excited and just you know are ripping it apart, whatever it was what they’ve really been wanting, so it’s just so heartwarming.”

The Sheriff’s Department delivered over a dozen toys. They’re hoping to collect even more toys next year.