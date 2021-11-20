Beulahland Bible Church gives out “Boxes of Love”

The church had 600 turkeys and 1,000 boxes of food to give out.

Beulahland Bible Church hosted their annual "Thanksgiving Boxes of Love" event Friday.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Beulahland Bible Church wanted to make sure people have the food they need for their Thanksgiving dinners next week.

People were lined up at 6 a.m. Friday, for a food drive at the church. The annual “Thanksgiving Boxes of Love” event began at 9 a.m. at the Macon and Byron locations.

Senior Church Pastor, Carlos Kelly, shared what this food drive means to him.

“People need help, and so we want to be a beacon of hope in our community so it’s a blessing. I’m grateful for our volunteers who are making this happen, but thankful we can be a blessing to our community,” said Kelly.

The church usually holds food drives every third Friday of each month. They also have a food pantry open on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.