Below average today and often breezy

We had chilly conditions across middle Georgia this morning. Areas west of 75 were in the upper 40s while areas east of 75 had cloud coverage which allowed for temperatures in the 50s. As we head into the afternoon hours we will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the 60s. Winds will be out of the NNW at 8-12 mph gusting to 20 mph. Overnight we will be mostly clear and cool with overnight lows in the low 40s. Tomorrow and Wednesday will be similar with temperatures in the 70s and plenty of sunshine. Things will begin to change Thursday as a cold front approaches from the northwest bringing cloud coverage and a 20% chance of showers overnight. Friday will be rainy with a 50% chance of showers with temperatures in the upper 60s. This will cause a cool weekend in the 60s with plenty of sunshine.