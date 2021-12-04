BCSO shares tips on how to protect yourself from holiday crime

"Don't overload yourself with baggage you're trying to carry to the car. Frequently take those things out to the car and lock them in the trunk so they can't be seen."

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— It’s the holiday season and that means more shopping, but unfortunately more crime too.

Lieutenant Tim James with the Sheriff’s Outreach Center says, criminals take advantage of this time of year because everyone is buying new things for the holidays. He says even though the holidays are a joyous time of year, it’s not the time to let your guard down.

“Don’t overload yourself with baggage you’re trying to carry to the car. Frequently take those things out to the car and lock them in the trunk so they can’t be seen,” he said. “And then move your car to a different spot.”

Wayne Woodard is the Executive Assistant at Ambitious Graphics in downtown Macon. He says they’ve seen an increase in business during the holiday season. Luckily, they’ve never had any issues since opening.

“Downtown for us has been pretty safe. We’ve been here 5 years and we haven’t had any issues,” he said.

Lieutenant James recommends getting cameras installed in your business and home if possible.

“Cameras never actually prevent a crime most of the time,” je said. “They are a deterrent but they definitely help us solve crimes.”

Woodard hasn’t done his holiday shopping yet, but does prefer the in person experience compared to shopping online. Woodard says he usually shops during the day, and is aware of his surroundings while taking anything inside his home.

“You just got to be a little smarter. I mean it’s unfortunate that you’ve got to do that but it is what it is,” he said.

No matter where you shop, Lieutenant James says it’s a good idea to get your shopping done during daylight hours. If you have to shop at night, bring someone with you. If you can’t bring someone, he says you should park under a lighted structure near the store.

The Sheriff’s Office also recommends having packages delivered when you’re home, or coordinate with someone to pick them up for you after it gets delivered. They say you can also have packages delivered to your work.