BCSO searching for Triangle Package Store burglary suspect

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect connected to a burglary that took place on November 3, 2021.

According to the BCSO, the suspect committed the crime at Triangle Package Store on Napier Avenue. The suspect may go by the name “Will”, and frequent the Reliance Food Mart and Fair Street area.

If you know who or where this man could be, you are urged to call Investigator Steven Fields at 478-972-0429, or Macon Regional CRIMESTOPPERS at 478-742-2330.