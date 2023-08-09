BCSO searching for Armed Robbery suspects

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men they say robbed a store just south of the downtown area.

It happened at the Family Supermarket on Houston Avenue just after 7:30 p.m.

Deputies say the suspects walked into the stores with guns and escorted everyone to the break room, then took a store clerk to the cash register and demanded money. After getting cash, the men ran out of the store.

No one was harmed during this incident.

If you have any information about this robbery, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.