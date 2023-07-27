BCSO needs your help identifying suspects in entering auto investigations

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying suspects in two separate entering autos incidents. Both happened on Tuesday, July 25.

The first happened just before 1:00 a.m. at the intersection of Susan Way and Thoroughbred Lane in south Macon.

Investigators say the man you see in the picture above was accompanied by another man who appeared to be checking other vehicles nearby.

The second incident happened that afternoon around 2:00 p.m.

Investigators say the woman you see in the picture below attempted to gain entry to a vehicle on Oakview Club Dr. near the Hartley Bridge Rd. intersection. They says she left on foot walking toward Hartley Bridge Rd.

If you have any information or know who these people are, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.