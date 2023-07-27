BCSO needs your help identifying suspects in entering auto investigations

Both happened on Tuesday, July 25.
Clayton Poulnott,

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying suspects in two separate entering autos incidents.  Both happened on Tuesday, July 25.

The first happened just before 1:00 a.m. at the intersection of Susan Way and Thoroughbred Lane in south Macon.

Entering AutosEntering Autos Susan Way 2

Investigators say the man you see in the picture above was accompanied by another man who appeared to be checking other vehicles nearby.

The second incident happened that afternoon around 2:00 p.m.

Investigators say the woman you see in the picture below attempted to gain entry to a vehicle on Oakview Club Dr. near the Hartley Bridge Rd. intersection. They says she left on foot walking toward Hartley Bridge Rd.

Oakview Club Dr Entering AutoOakview Club Dr 2

If you have any information or know who these people are, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at  (478) 751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

 

