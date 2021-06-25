BCSO needs help finding missing Macon man last seen Tuesday night

The sheriff's office says 40-year-old Charles Cliatt was last seen leaving his home Tuesday night.

Charles Cliatt (Photo: Bibb County Sheriff's Office)

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigators need your help finding a missing man.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release sent Thursday night says 40-year-old Charles Cliatt, whose photo is attached, was last seen leaving his Macon home Tuesday night.

Cliatt’s wife contacted the sheriff’s office Thursday to report him missing after he didn’t return home for two days.

Cliatt’s vehicle was located in a parking lot in the 100 block of Spring Street.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

