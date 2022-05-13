BCSO looking for stolen truck from restaurant parking lot

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in a theft case.

Investigators say a Ford F-250 was stolen from the Texas Border Grill parking lot on Houston Road between 8 p.m Wednesday night and 6 a.m Thursday morning.

The truck’s license plate number is PKR9699. The blinker on driver’s side mirror is broken, there is a dent on top of the bed on the passenger side, the rear passenger side blinker is broken, and the driver’s side seat’s leather is torn.

If you have seen this truck or have any information, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68crime.