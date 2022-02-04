BCSO looking for man who robbed Metro PCS at gunpoint

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery of a cell phone store Thursday.

It happened at the Metro PCS on Pio NoNo Avenue just after 7 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office says a man entered the store with a handgun and demanded money from the employees. After taking cash, he ran out of the store. No one was injured.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a camouflage jacket, brown pants, black and white tennis shoes ,with his face covered. He was also carrying a black and red bookbag.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

