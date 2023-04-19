BCSO looking for armed robbery suspect after incident at Red Roof Inn

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a masked suspect walked into the lounge area of the Red Roof Inn and brandished a firearm at an employee, the suspect led the employee to the front desk and demanded money from the cash register, took the cash from the employee, led them back to where he made entry and then fled the business.

The suspect is described as a male standing at around 5’9″ and weighing around 150 to 165 pounds. He was described as wearing a brown synthetic wig, black face covering, black hooded zip up jacket with a blue Georgia State Panthers Logo on the left breast portion of the coat, multiple gold chains, black pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on the suspect or this incident is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.