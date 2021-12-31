BCSO investigating armed robbery at Family Dollar

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened Thursday night.

Investigators say the suspect entered the Family Dollar on Houston Avenue with a hand gun, demanding money.

After taking an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect ran out of the store.

No one was injured during the incident.

The Sheriff’s Office says more information will be released when it becomes available.

If anyone has any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500, or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.