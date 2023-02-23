BCSO Investigates shooting incident, juvenile shot

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that happened earlier in February that left a juvenile injured.

According to an incident report from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Sunday, February 12th, a deputy responded to an incident of a person who was shot at a home on Ohara Drive North.

At the scene, it was found that a male juvenile had been shot in the leg. The father of the victim said that he, his girlfriend, and his son were all in their bedrooms asleep when he heard a loud noise. The father got up to check what the noise was and says that’s when he found his son crawling out of his room saying he was shot.

The juvenile was taken to the hospital via ambulance to be treated– his injuries are not life-threatening.