BCSO enforcing new Vehicle Identification Number verification procedure

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — When registering a vehicle Georgia now, a Form T-22B may be required. The form certifies a law enforcement officer has inspected the vehicles identification number.

The inspection ensures the vehicle has not been reported stolen, and the affixed vehicle number matches the title/bill of sale.

Beginning Monday, February 7, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is changing how citizens can obtain VIN Verifications.

VIN verifications will now be handled by APPOINTMENT ONLY at the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Civil Process Unit, 1130 2nd Street Macon GA 31201.

Please call 478-219-1146 or 478-219-1155 for questions and to schedule your appointment.

Residents are required to bring the vehicle and all necessary documentation for law enforcement to perform the verification.

Additional information on this new procedure has been added to our agency website, bibbsheriff.us, under the How Do I tab.