BCSO cracks down on street racing, 24 vehicles towed

It happened in a parking lot at 3555 Mercer University Drive on Sunday night.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office towed 24 vehicles and ticketed more than 15 people in connection with illegal street racing and reckless driving.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says there’s a growing concern for the increase of illegal street racing in the community. They devised a plan to fight this illegal street racing after receiving information that several car clubs were going to meet Sunday night.

Seven firearms were recovered, and 11 people were also arrested on various charges.

“Illegal street racing has become a problem all over the state,” Sheriff David Davis said. “We see that weapons and drugs are sometimes brought into the mix to potentially make this behavior even more dangerous. The sheriff’s office will continue to act to hold responsible those who engage in this type of activity.”