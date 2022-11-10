BCSO charges 3 teens in “Operation Hamburglar”

The 16-year-old boys were charged in connection to a string of fast food crimes.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has charged 3 juveniles with armed robbery in the process of what the sheriff’s office has named “Operation Hamburglar”.

The BCSO says the charges came after a string of Commercial Armed Robberies involving 7 different fast food restaurants and one pharmacy– the robberies were committed starting in January and lasting through May of 2022 when the suspects were arrested.

The sheriff’s office says that a 16-year-old boy was arrested on May 30th, during the attempted robbery of American Faves and More. It was here that he was shot in the leg, arrested, and taken to the hospital for treatment. After recovering, was taken into the Youth Detention Center where he is now being kept. This first teen was interviewed and found out to be connected to several other armed robberies that had taken place prior to the incident in May– those incidents are as follows:

January 28, 2022 -Captain D’s (Gray Highway)

February 6, 2022 – Wendy’s (Gray Highway)

2022 – Wendy’s (Gray Highway) April 18, 2022- Personal and Commercial Armed Robbery that occurred at the McDonald’s (Gray Highway)

April 22, 2022- Dairy Queen (Gray Highway)

May 3, 2022 robbery of the CVS Pharmacy (Gray Highway)

May 22, 2022 robbery of the Burger King ( at 853 Riverside Drive)

April 17, 2022 robbery of the Krystal’s

May 30, 2022 robbery attempt at the American Faves and More

This first teen was charged with (9 counts) of armed robbery, (10 counts) of Aggravated Assault, (10 counts) of False Imprisonment, and (7 counts) of kidnapping.

While investigating the robbery that took place at the Krystal’s, deputies were able to identify 2 other 16-year-old boys that were involved, who they then arrested and charged both of them with (1 count) of armed robbery, (2 counts) of Aggravated Assault, ( 2 counts) of False Imprisonment, and (1 count) of kidnapping. They are also being kept at the Youth Detention Center.