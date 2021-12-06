UPDATE: Missing Macon teen located, home safe with family

16-year-old Cardasia Brandy has been located and is home safe with her family, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing runaway juvenile who hasn’t been seen since Sunday evening.

According to the BCSO, 16 year-old Cardasia Brandy left her home in the 3800 block of Northside Drive on December 5th around 8:00 p.m. Brandy is described as a black girl standing at 5 feet 7 inches high, and weighing around 225 pounds. Brandy was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, black shorts, and red, white, and black shoes. Her mother says Cardasia suffers from mental health issues and has not taken her medication since she left.

Anyone with information about Brandy’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 and ask to leave a message for the “on-call” person’s investigator or call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.