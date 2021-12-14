BCSO asking for help to locate missing man

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing man.

The Sheriff’s Office says 40-year-old Henry Lewis Jackson Jr. has not been in contact with his family since November 23. His family then reported him missing on December 12.

Jackson’s family says it’s unusual for him not to check in with them. Jackson lives in the 1200 block of Woolfolk Street, in east Macon.

He’s around six feet tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

If you have seen Jackson or know where he is, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.