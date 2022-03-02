BBB offers tips for protecting your money on financial apps after man accuses roommates of theft

Antonio Walker

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Antonio Walker filed an incident report with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office after he says $9,000 was stolen from his Cash App account.

Walker told investigators his roommates stole his phone and used Cash App to send the money to their own bank accounts.



The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking into the matter as a theft.

The Better Business Bureau suggests keeping your accounts locked and to use a two-step password verification. Also, avoid banking with apps like CashApp or PayPal.