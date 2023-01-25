Protect yourself from tax scammers: Tips from the Better Business Bureau of Central Georgia

“When you’re trying to choose a tax preparer, choose someone that’s reputable,” he said. “Check their record out with the Better Business Bureau, make sure that when you go in, there’s gonna be someone that’s gonna be there should you be audited in six months to a year later, so always make sure that its someone that’s established, reputable.”

According to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), falling victim to a tax scam not only puts an individual’s money at risk, but also their personal information.

The IRS reports thousands of people have already fallen victim to these scams, collectively losing millions of dollars.