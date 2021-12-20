Baldwin Superintendent, Dr. Noris Price, finalist for 2022 National Superintendent of the Year

Dr. Noris Price wins Georgia Superintendent of the year Georgia Superintendent of the year

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Dr. Noris Price, recently named the 2022 Georgia Superintendent of the Year, is now a finalist in the running to become the AASA’s 2022 National Superintendent of the Year.

The Baldwin County Board of Education says in a press release that Price is among 3 other candidates from around the U.S. to be considered for the honor for their Leadership in learning, Professionalism, Communication, and Community Involvement. The School Superintendents Association (AASA) measures the candidates by these traits when choosing a National Superintendent of the Year, which is now in its 35th year. The AASA works to support effective school system leaders and develop equitable access for all students to have high quality public education

Paul G. Osland, president, First Student of the AASA had this to say concerning the finalists:

“During extraordinary times, it takes a certain type of leader to oversee a school system. These four superintendents represent the hallmark in education excellence, which is why we are so proud to congratulate them,”

The finalists will have the opportunity to meet the national education community on January 13th during a press conference at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.