Baldwin State Prison Inmate dies in jail

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An inmate at the Baldwin State Prison died early on Wednesday morning, August 11, 2021.

According to Baldwin County Deputy Coroner Steve Chapple, the inmate who died was 21 year-old male Jamari McClinton from Decatur, Georgia. Information concerning how McClinton died has not been officially released, but it was confirmed by Chapple that McClinton had suffered injury via penetration.

McClinton was pronounced dead inside the prison. Chapple told 41NBC that McClinton’s body was sent to a crime investigations lab, and that this is an open investigation.