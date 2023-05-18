Baldwin High seniors celebrate milestone with ‘Senior Walk’ tradition

Baldwin County's Senior Walk gives graduates the chance to thank the teachers who helped them along the way and show younger students what they can achieve through hard work and persistence.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As graduation approaches, high school seniors are preparing to say goodbye to their teachers and begin a new chapter in life. In Baldwin County, the community supports its graduating class with a very special tradition.

“It’s a huge accomplishment and a huge celebration to reach such a milestone, ” Baldwin County School District Superintendent Dr. Noris Price said.



According to Dr. Price, the role of education is to prepare students to be successful in life. For students set to graduate, the annual Senior Walk is a way to celebrate their success.

Tyler Smith, a senior at Baldwin High School in Milledgeville, says the Senior Walk is meaningful to everyone who participates.

“I’m excited to do the walk, because I’ve been in the school system since I was in kindergarten,” Smith said. “So it’s going to be very emotional walking through my old school, seeing my old teachers and looking at the students and inspiring them. It’s just going to be a very bittersweet moment.”

Students and teachers lined the halls of Baldwin County schools Wednesday, holding signs congratulating the Class of 2023 and cheering the graduates on with streamers, tambourines, drums and music.

“I wish they would have done it when I was in elementary school, because I think it’s very inspiring to see your older peers graduating and doing things like this,” Smith said.

The Senior Walk gives graduates the chance to revisit their old elementary and middle schools and show their appreciation to teachers who helped them along the way. It also shows younger students what they can achieve through hard work and persistence.

According to Dr. Price, the Senior Walk is a way to signal the end of students’ K-12 schooling and the beginning of new opportunities.

“For someone who is the first person in their family to graduate from high school, I know what it did for me and how it changed my life forever, and I hope that it has the same impact on these students as well,” she said.



Baldwin High School’s graduation ceremony will take place on Saturday, May 27 from 9-11 a.m. at the Baldwin High School Stadium in Milledgeville.