Baldwin High School student Alexander Bakken named National Merit Semifinalist

Alexander Bakken (Photo: Baldwin County School District)

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Baldwin High School student Alexander Bakken has been named a National Merit Semifinalist, joining a prestigious group that represents less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors.

The Baldwin County School District announced the achievement in a news release on Thursday.

In a competitive field that saw more than 1.3 million juniors from nearly 21,000 high schools nationwide, Bakken was selected as one of approximately 16,000 semifinalists.

His recognition comes as part of the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program.

“His exceptional academic ability and potential for success in rigorous college studies have set him apart, placing him among the elite group of approximately 16,000 semifinalists nationwide,” the news release stated.

According to the district, the number of semifinalists in a state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the national total of graduating seniors.

Next, Bakken will vie for one of 7,140 National Merit scholarships worth more than $28 million this coming spring.

“Baldwin High School celebrates his accomplishments and looks forward to his bright future ahead,” the district stated.

The National Merit Scholarship winners will be announced in the spring.