Baldwin High School football stadium gets renovations

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgi a(41NBC/WMGT) — The Baldwin High School football team is set to play in its newly renovated football stadium.

Players we spoke with Thursday said they were amazed at the renovations, which they say were long awaited.

“It’s exciting,” senior Terry Dumas said. “It’s like Christmas day. It’s for the hard work the people before us and us, it’s really for them, so it’s just great to be out here.”

Seniors say they’re anxious to play on the new field and can’t wait to show off the new stadium at their Homecoming game in October. Renovations, which include a new turf field and scoreboard, cost a little more than $1 million.

“It’s going to help us a lot,” Derrick Lewis said. “Because when it used to rain, we couldn’t practice. We used to go to the jail, so we really couldn’t get no full practice, and so now that we got a new field, we can come out here and get a good practice in.”

Lewis says he’s been hearing about the upgrades since freshman year and that they’re better than expected.

Dexter Ricks Sr., the school’s athletic director, says the renovations are a big deal for the entire community.

“It provides a spark, and it provides a sense of pride in the community, this is going to do a lot for Baldwin High School.”

Principal Jason Flanders says the renovations will benefit all schools, allowing them access to the stadium. Flanders says the school will soon add soccer.