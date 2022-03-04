Baldwin High hosts parade for Bravettes Basketball Team as sendoff to Final Four Matchup

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Baldwin Bravettes Basketball Team from Baldwin High School are playing the Final Four matchup game in Fort Valley Friday, and the Baldwin community showed their support for the girls by holding a parade for them as they headed to the game.

A release from the Baldwin County School District says the game at Fort Valley State University starts at 2:00 p.m., while the parade for the team kicked off at 9 a.m. earlier in the day. The parade route pushed through Blandy Road, and made a few stops at Lakeview Primary, as well as a couple of other schools and learning centers, and ended at Baldwin High School for an official send off.

This parade came as a celebration as the Baldwin High School Girls Basketball Team is making it to the Final Four for the first time in over 10 years, as the last time they went was in 2009.

Baldwin High School’s social media went live for the parade here:



The social media page also posted a hype video for the girls, cheering them on.

