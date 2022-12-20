Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office releases new body cam footage after deputy-involved shooting last week

We are learning new information and seeing the body camera footage of a deputy involved-shooting that happened in Baldwin County last week.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – We are learning new information and seeing the body camera footage of a deputy involved-shooting that happened in Baldwin County last week.

Baldwin County Sheriff Bill Massee held a news conference Monday to give an update on the shooting that happened at Antioch Primitive Baptist Church last Tuesday night.

Body camera footage shows two deputies responding to a possible break-in at the church.

The video shows the deputies searching the building for a few minutes before walking into the meeting room. That’s when 48-year old Fiesta Murphy attacked one of the deputies with a hammer, hitting him in the wrist.

The deputies then fired their weapons at Murphy. According to Sheriff Massee, Murphy was struck in the leg and grazed in the head.

After Murphy was shot, the two deputies immediately implied pressure onto her wounds in an effort to stop bleeding.

According to the sheriff, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the deputies probably saved Murphy’s life.

“Here we have two deputy sheriffs that were involved in shooting someone that attacked them, and then the hat totally changed, and in minutes, they went to life-saving procedures. They did a great job with that,” Massse said.

The two deputies involved are currently on administrative leave and will not return to duty until the investigation is complete.

According to Massee, Murphy is still in the hospital and will be released within the next week.