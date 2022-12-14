GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Baldwin County
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting in Baldwin County.
UPDATE (10:45 p.m.) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it will release a statement on Wednesday.
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting in Baldwin County.
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed by email there was an officer-involved shooting late Tuesday afternoon and that the GBI will be providing more information after it completes a preliminary investigation.
We’ve reached out to the GBI in the meantime, but we hadn’t heard back as of 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Check back for updates.