Baldwin County Sheriff’s identification investigation

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office made a post online Friday August 20, 2021 asking for the public’s help in identifying the people or vehicle pictured in connection to an active investigation.

Major Scott Deason told 41NBC that the photos of the truck and trailer show a potential vehicle of interest that the Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify.

The post goes on to describe the 2 people in the pictures in the truck, with the driver being a white male with dark hair and the passenger being a white female with brownish/reddish hair.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information on these photographs to contact the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at 478-445-4893 or the Tipline at 478-445-5102

The pictures referenced in the announcement can be seen here: