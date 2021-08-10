Baldwin County Schools to require masks

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Baldwin County School District announced Tuesday August 10, that masks will be required for all students, staff, and visitors when inside school district facilities and buses- vaccinated or not, starting Wednesday August 11.

The release from the Baldwin County School District says the decision was made based off of information concerning the Delta variant of COVID-19, as well as the increase in COVID cases in Baldwin County.

Dr. Noris Price, the Superintendent of Baldwin County Schools had this to say:

“The safety of our students and staff is our top priority. Many factors regarding the Delta variant were considered before making the decision to require masks. We believe requiring everyone to wear masks will assist us in preventing the potential spread of COVID-19 in our schools,”

The release also makes mention of vaccination opportunities for faculty, staff, and students who are 12 and older.

The release ends with another statement from Superintendent Dr. Price,

“We are pleased that our vaccination rate for faculty and staff is close to 80%.

We all have the obligation to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 in our schools and in our community. Please continue to practice good hygiene habits and consider getting vaccinated if you have not already done so. We are all in this together,”