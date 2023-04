Baldwin County Schools Closed Tuesday

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- All schools within the Baldwin County School District will be closed Tuesday, April 25th.

According to a release by the school district, the closure is due to low water pressure reported by officials from the City of Milledgeville, which will affect the majority of the schools.

We will continue to monitor the situation and will provide you with an update when we receive more information from the City Manager’s Office.