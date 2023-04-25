UPDATE: Some Milledgeville water customers will be without water Tuesday, possibly longer

UPDATE: (10:30) – On Monday, The City of Milledgeville issued an emergency water conservation request for residents on city water and sewer. This was done in response to the system experiencing a motor failure with a high service pump at the city’s Water Treatment facility.

According to the city, a secondary pump was started and currently operating but only capable of pumping 75% of the daily water usage throughout the system. They say while the conservation effort was helpful, the loss of the ability to pump what is required for daily usage has caused tank levels to decrease.

The city anticipates tank levels to rise overnight as usage is reduced, but decrease again during daily business hours. They say for this reason, some customers will be without water for much of Tuesday and possibly longer, while others may have water, but pressure will be extremely low.

City Manager Hank Griffeth, says there’s no way to determine the areas that will be without water, because this outage is not caused by delivery infrastructure failure but based on the flow level being pumped from the plant. He says portable pump contractors will be onsite Tuesday morning, but an estimated restoration time cannot be determined.

If you have water, the city is asking that you continue to follow the conserve as much water as possible, and apologizes for the inconvenience.

For updates on the situation, you can go to the city’s website or Facebook page.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The City of Milledgeville has issued an emergency water conservation request for all customers served by the City’s Water and Sewer utility. The request was issued due to a motor failure with a high service pump at the City’s Water Treatment facility, which may cause widespread water pressure loss.

The conservation notice is in effect until further notice by the City of Milledgeville. All water system customers are asked to refrain from outside water use in any capacity or volume, filling of swimming pools, and watering of gardens, lawns, or washing cars. Commercial car washes using recycling techniques may continue to operate.

Indoor water conservation is also recommended. Customers are urged to condense loads of laundry, reduce showering times, turn water off when brushing teeth or shaving, make sure all faucets are turned off, and only run dishwashers when full to minimize loads.

The City of Milledgeville encourages customers to voluntarily follow this conservation request to make it less probable that complete water pressure will be lost.