Baldwin County School District to buy school supplies for students

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Baldwin County School District is looking to help families by purchasing basic school supplies for all students for the 2022-2023 school year.

According to a release from the Baldwin County Board of Education, Superintendent Dr. Noris Price recommended using funds from the federal CARES Act to buy school supplies to students in an effort to provide some financial relief for parents due to the effects of COVID. The Baldwin County BoE unanimously approved the recommendation. This will be the second year in a row that the school district has bought school supplies for all students.

The school district is working with several vendors to get the best prices for school supplies, that students will be receiving the first week of school.

Dr. Price had this to say concerning the purchase:

“Now more than ever is an opportune moment for our school district to help Baldwin County School District families who are still recovering from the financial impact of COVID-19 by providing free school supplies,” and, “When school resumes in August, we want to welcome our students back by reducing as many barriers as possible,”