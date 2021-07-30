Baldwin County school district hosts back to school vaccination event

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— In an effort to stop the spread of the virus, the Baldwin county school district hosted a vaccination event. They partnered with Atrium Health Navicent to bring the vaccines to parents and children during open house.

Superintendent Dr. Noris Price says the district has been monitoring covid cases and say their efforts have been working. “I have been doing callouts to our staff and our families and providing them with the science behind the vaccine and how it can help them.”

Ever since the vaccine was available they district has been partnering with their health department and Atrium Health Navicent.

VaTyra James a rising Oak Hill Middle, eighth grader says she decided to get the vaccine because she was looking forward to being back in the classroom.

“Honestly when we headed out of school I thought we were going to come back in two weeks or so, but we never really came back, and I just really missed everybody.”

Atrium Health Navicent vaccinated a total of 61 people at the Baldwin High School Open house and 44 people at Wilkinson County High school this week.

Karen King a Kitchen employee at Baldwin High School says, she was hesitant to get the vaccine at first, but encourages other to do their part to get the vaccine as well.

“You can save somebody else’s life too by taking the vaccination and don’t be afraid to do it.”

Dr. Price says the district will not require its students to wear masks, but will continue to monitor cases and the change if needed.

Atrium Health Navicent will be back to administer the second dose on August 20.