Baldwin County School District holds Covid-19 vaccine and booster clinic

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Baldwin County School District continues efforts to get staff and students vaccinated.

On Friday, the school district held its fourth vaccination clinic where they partnered with the Baldwin County Health Department and the Bee Well Clinic.

The school district says so far their efforts to get vaccines to more people are successful.

“A very high percentage of our staff right now has been fully vaccinated and has had the booster. Our students are being vaccinated as well, outside as well,” said Matt Adams the deputy superintendent.

Teachers, students, and parents got the opportunity to receive a dose of the Pfizer vaccine. They administered nearly 70 vaccines.

Vaccines were available to anyone 5 years and older.

The Bee Well Clinic is part of the school district and aims to ensure everyone could get their vaccine. “It helps alleviate some of the pressure off of the other sites that are providing the vaccine. It just also helps us further mitigate within the schools to where we’re not having as many students out, not having as many teachers out,” said Courtney Bentley the Baldwin Program Coordinator.

You can receive a vaccine or a Covid-19 test through the Bee Well Clinic by appointment only. You can schedule your appointment by calling (478)215-4009.

According to Adams, vaccines are key to ensuring the safety of everyone within the school. He also says they’ve increased safety protocols within the school. “The fact that we’re able to fog and disinfect schools upon request, just really staying very vigilant in everything that we’re doing here to mitigate the spread. The vaccines obviously, is something that we’re able to do in partnering with the Bee Well Clinic. I mean it’s the best of both worlds.”

The school district says they’re looking forward to partnering with the health department again.