Baldwin County School District expanding Parent Laundry Resource Center

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Baldwin County School District is expanding its parent laundry resource center in an effort to help more families.

The first center, established in 2019, has helped more than 50 families have access to a washer and dryer. The district is now expanding access to Midway Hills Primary and Midway Hills Academy.

“Our requirement is that the parent also take advantage of the resources that we have in the parent resource center, learn some strategies that they can use at home,” Superintendent Dr. Noris Price said.

Dr. Price says it can be expensive to wash clothes at a laundromat, so she hopes the expansion of access will alleviate some of the financial burden.

Tara Burney, the principal of Midway Hills Primary, says she noticed the need at her school.

“It’s almost like killing two birds with one stone,” she said. “Instead of going to the laundromat, you can come to the school, wash your clothes and then utilize the computers that we have here to complete a resume if you need to.”

The expansion wouldn’t be possible without the help of Communities in Schools, a non-profit organization from Georgia College. According to the organization, many students don’t have clean clothes to go to school.

Along with helping establish the parent laundry resource center, a clothing closet has also been established.

“Children are welcome to get any of those clothes no questions asked,” Communities in Schools coordinator Kemyada Bonner-Pinkston said.

Both centers are set to open after Labor Day and will be accessible to parents Monday through Friday from 7:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

The district says it’s also working on adding a GED course.