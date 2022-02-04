Baldwin County residents will soon see broadband internet in their homes

Baldwin County receives Broadband Grant from Governor Brian Kemp Broadband Internet Service

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Fiber optic internet will soon be in Baldwin County.

The county received a broadband grant from Governor Brian Kemp on February 1st. The grant aims to help provide faster internet service to rural areas.

The process to bring faster internet is already underway in the county.

Carlos Tobar is the County Manager for Baldwin County. He says the grant was in the process since 2019. “We’re excited that they’re going to be a part of the digital economy. We want this gap bridged and for everyone to have access just like everybody else in the county.” In this, Tobar is referring to East Baldwin.

Residents who live in east Baldwin are not currently being serviced by a provider. So the broadband internet will be a big change. “I know how important it is to have fiber optic cable for remote learning and for college students who are trying to save money, they want to stay at home but different universities are offering online programs, and having fast internet speeds is important for that purpose.”

For those who don’t live in East Baldwin, you will receive faster internet service through your current provider. Which would include either, Washington EMC. Tri-County EMC or Spectrum.

Chad Davis, the VP of finance and Administration for Washington EMC says, this will mean big changes. “Everybody loves streaming and online entertainment. So they’ll be able to do that without any buffering without any issues. This will be pretty revolutionary for our territory.”

Washington EMC currently serves part of Baldwin County. They have already begun to service at least 5 homes. “They were our test customers for the initial period and we’re getting reports of all good internet,” said Davis.

County officials advise the community to be patient, because the process could take a while.