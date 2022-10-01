Baldwin County receives funding to help replace sewer systems

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Baldwin County is using $1 million in grant funding to finish its 10-year sewer replacement project.

The money is from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. The county says this will help residents who live in the south side of the county.

Several of those residents have complained about sewer conditions.

We spoke with one resident who has lived in the area for eight years. Richard Higgs says the system upgrades will help his whole community.

“The infrastructure has been rough,” he said. “It’s been going downhill, especially over here on the south side. When I was a child, south side was actually the nicer part of Milledgeville, and then others started migrating out north.”

County leaders hope this will help revitalize the south side of the county.

Prior to the grant, several resident surveys were done to determine the problem.

The sewer replacement system is the last phase in the 10-year process. It will take six to eight months for the project to be complete.