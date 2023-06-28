Baldwin County receives $5 million grant for streetscape, safety improvements

A $5 million grant has been awarded to Baldwin County, providing a significant boost to rural development, according to County Manager Carlos Tobar. The funding will be used for safety and infrastructure improvements in local neighborhoods.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A $5 million grant has been awarded to Baldwin County, providing a significant boost to rural development, according to County Manager Carlos Tobar. The funding will be used for safety and infrastructure improvements in local neighborhoods.

“It was very important that we pursue a grant to try to make it more safe here in this neighborhood and hopefully build this neighborhood back better than it ever was,” Tobar said.

The funding will support the “Oconee Heights Streetscapes and Safety Improvement Project,” according to Baldwin County Commissioner Kendrick Butts. The project is focused on renovating roads and bridges, installing solar-powered street lights and building a multi-use passageway.

“We’re gonna have walking trails, we’re gonna have things that the people can get out in the community and enjoy, get to know their neighbors, hopefully that’ll bring business back to the south side,” Butts said.

The project is set to be complete in 2025.