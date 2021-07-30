Baldwin County nearing completion of first-ever splash pad

Baldwin County Splash Pad nearing completion Splash Pad

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Temperatures are increasing all over middle Georgia and Baldwin County’s splash pad is almost ready.

County Manger Carlos Tobar says the splash pad should be up and running by the end of the week. The splash pad cost the county just under $100,000.

It includes an arch and a spinning wheel that splashes water.

The splash pad is located on 237 Harrisburg Road, which Tobar says is the perfect location.

“This park has a master plan, and this splash pad is part of that master plan, and we’re excited that the children will have a place to come and cool off,” he said.

Kids have already started using some of the features as the county makes finishing touches.

Tobar encourages the whole community to come out and have some fun this weekend.